KENNEBUNKPORT – In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, selectmen have agreed to suspend the Market Adjustment project, originally scheduled to be completed this summer.

Kennebunkport hasn’t had an update to the town’s property values since 2009, and had contracted with Vision Government Solutions to calculate the new numbers, based on figures the company planned to garner. They were to visit new residential and commercial properties built between January 2018 and April, drive by others, and ask commercial property owners for income and expense information.

The entire project has been shelved.

In early March, Vision Government Solutions mailed a letter to all commercial properties, asking for income and expense information, said Assessing Agent Becky Nolette. In light of the suspension, the forms do not have to be completed.

Those with questions can email Nolette at [email protected]

