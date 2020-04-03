On recent shopping trips to the grocery store and Walmart, my wife and I have seen nitrile gloves and face masks thrown on the ground in the parking lots. People are leaving them in shopping carts as well.

Come on, people! Take your items that you no longer need and put them in trash cans. It is outrageous to that some people are so self-absorbed. It is very little effort to dispose of those items properly.

Let’s all be members of the same team to defeat this virus.

David Wilson

Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: