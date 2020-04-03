FRIDAY, April 10, 2020. 1:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Like A Boss Now is a series of live webinar interviews where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Portland Press Herald CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto will interview Maine CEOs for insights on how they are managing, adapting, and problem solving in these ever-changing times.

John Stiker, CEO of Stonewall Kitchen, a nationally recognized food brand headquartered in York, Maine. Stiker served as an officer in the U.S. Navy and began his career in consumer products as a brand manager at Proctor & Gamble. Prior to Stonewall, Stiker was a Senior Operating Partner at Centre Partners Management, a middle market private equity firm, CEO at Distant Lands Trading Company, and an executive vice president at Bumble Bee Foods.

