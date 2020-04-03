After being hit with a flood of unemployment claims, the Maine Department of Labor is boosting its unemployment office staff by 100 and changing its intake procedure in the hopes of reducing the flow of calls to manageable levels.

Starting next week, an alphabetical call-in system based on the first letter of each applicant’s last name will be used. Monday is reserved for Mainers with last names from “A” through “H,” Tuesday for “I” through “Q” and Wednesday for “R” through “Z.”

Thursday and Friday will remain unassigned, for those who miss or can’t call on their alphabetical day, the department said.

On Thursday, it reported that claims in Maine reached 23,761 for the week ending Saturday. That surpassed the previous week’s nearly 21,450 claims and was the highest number of weekly claims on record.

Trying to keep up with those claims has been challenging for the unemployment division, leading to long wait times and frustrating technical hold-ups. The department has hired new workers and brought back retirees and is considering bringing in private contractors to improve customer service, it has said.

“While we hope to have 100 more people answering the phone lines by the end of next week, implementing this new system will ease congestion on our phone lines in the meantime,” said Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman in a news release announcing the new policy. “This is an easy way for individuals to take action to improve access for everyone. We are all in this together and we appreciate your help as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

Economic disruption from the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in record numbers of unemployment claims, with more Mainers filing in the two-week period ending Saturday (about 45,200) than in all of 2019 (35,400).

The state’s hardest-hit industry has been food services and lodging, with roughly one in five workers in the industry having filed for unemployment in the last half of March, a total of 10,940, according to Labor Department statistics. Restaurants and bars in Maine were closed to the public two weeks ago, but takeout and delivery remain available.

Workers in the entertainment and recreation sector filed at a similar rate of about 20 percent of the industry’s total jobs, accounting for 1,670 claims.

Other sectors with significant layoffs have included health care and social assistance, manufacturing and retail.

The federal CARES Act, passed last week, includes new temporary measures to help those not normally eligible for unemployment benefits. Contractors, “gig” workers and self-employed workers will be covered, but not until the state receives federal guidelines. The act also provides an additional $600 per week in benefits to each worker and extends the maximum term of unemployment benefits by 13 weeks, to a total of 39 weeks.

The typical weekly unemployment benefit in Maine is just over $350.

While the department is still urging applicants to file their claims through the department’s website, those who need help over the phone can call 800-593-7660 between 8 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on weekdays. Calls won’t be accepted after then because staff need time to process claims, the department has said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: