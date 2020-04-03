In conjunction with its announcement of the launch of a new initiative aimed at helping to support local businesses and the local community impacted by the coronavirus, Town & Country Federal Credit Union is making a $5,000 contribution to support the Meals on Wheels program in Cumberland and York counties.

The credit union “virtually” presented the contribution to the staff at Southern Maine Agency on Aging, which coordinates the Meals on Wheels program across southern Maine, on March 25. Recent reports have indicated the financial impact from the coronavirus outbreak has been significant on the Meals on Wheels program.

The contribution is part of a multi-faceted initiative the credit union calls Local Helping Local.

“We are proud to be a part of the local community we serve because it is our community, too,” said David Libby, president and CEO of Town & Country. “We recognize the challenges many are facing right now, so our focus is on helping our members, of course, which we are doing every day, but also on supporting the communities we serve. This initiative is designed to provide support in any way we can. Meals on Wheels serves a very important role in providing meals to older Mainers, who are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus, so we are pleased to be able to support this critical program and service.”

“Town and Country’s donation to the Southern Maine Agency on Aging is just another example of their support and dedication to southern Maine,” said Megan Walton, CEO of Southern Maine Agency on Aging, in a written statement. “Thanks to their gift, SMAA will be able to continue to serve meals and essential services to thousands of older adults in York and Cumberland counties. We are grateful for Town & Country’s continued commitment to our communities.”

Jon Paradise, vice president of public relations and communications at Town & Country, said that the credit union has also begun an online initiative through its Facebook page aimed at supporting local restaurants.

“We are now doing a daily giveaway of gift cards to local restaurants on our Facebook page,” Paradise said. “We are asking people to list a local restaurant they would like to support and are picking a random winner each day. Local restaurants are a critical part of our community so we are pleased to spotlight and help them, as well. We will continue to look for additional ways to help our local community in the coming days and weeks.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous