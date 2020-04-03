Joan Fortin is the Chief Executive Officer of Bernstein Shur, a Maine native and Colby graduate. Joan has held numerous leadership roles at the firm, including over 10 years on the firm’s Board of Directors and service as the firm’s Director of Attorney Recruiting & Retention.

Joan also previously chaired the firm’s acclaimed Municipal and Governmental Services Group, where she built a thriving practice and became known as one of the state’s leading authorities on TIF districts.

Named as a ‘Woman to Watch’ in 2018 by Mainebiz for championing diversity and inclusion in the legal industry, most recently, Joan has successfully navigated the swift, firm-wide transition of Bernstein Shur’s 200 employees to remote work amid the COVID-19 pandemic and serves as a leading industry voice on the issues facing firms in these extraordinary times.

