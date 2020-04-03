Danielle R. Demeritt, 34, of Rockland was arrested on March 23 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Robert P. McDonough, 39, of Casco was arrested on March 23 on a charge of operating after suspension with financial responsibility.
Alexander H. Hall, 26, of Casco was arrested on March 28 on a charge of operating after suspension.
Justin L. Faulkingham, 31, of Cherryfield was arrested on March 29 on charges of unlawful possession of cocaine and unlawful possession of heroin.
Jennifer A. Grant, 31, of Cherryfield was arrested on March 29 on a charge of unlawful possession of heroin.
