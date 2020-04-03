A man hired to wash windows at Bangor City Hall has been charged with stealing 80 facial masks that were intended for use by the city’s first responders.

Jonathan McCue, 31, of Bangor, was charged with theft and taken to Penobscot County Jail where he was held without bail, according to Bangor police.

Police were notified Thursday morning by city employees that approximately 80 type N95 facial masks were missing from Bangor City Hall. The masks were to be given to city first responders, including firefighters and police.

First responders and health professionals rely on the masks to protect them from the new coronavirus while they are on the job.

Police said that McCue is employed by a cleaning service hired by the city to clean windows at City Hall.

Because the investigation is ongoing, police said they would not be providing further information at this time.

