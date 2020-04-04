Logan Bagshaw, Greely senior guard: A repeat All-State selection and one of the top scorers and 3-point shooters in the state, Bagshaw became the fourth boys’ basketball player in Greely history to score 1,000 points. He was a finalist for Mr. Maine Basketball.

Leyton Bickford, Sanford senior forward: The University of Maine-bound Bickford averaged 17.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and two steals. He scored the 1,000th point of his career in his final game. Bickford was a Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist.

Austin Brown, Edward Little senior guard: Brown was a lockdown defender in the playoffs, helping Edward Little win its second Class AA state title in three seasons. Brown defended Thornton Academy standout Payton Jones in the state final, holding him to four points. He also held Deering’s Askar Houssein to four points in the North final. Brown averaged 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is undecided on his college plans.

Brady Cummins, York junior guard: Cummins averaged 18.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals. He was a key player as York went undefeated through the regular season and won the Class A South title – the school’s first boys’ basketball regional crown since 1999.

Parker Deprey, Caribou senior forward: The Big East Conference Player of the Year and a Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist, Deprey led Caribou to its second consecutive Class B state championship. Deprey averaged 21 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He shot 61 percent from 2-point range and 54 percent from the floor overall. Deprey is undecided on his college plans.

Wyatt Hathaway, Leavitt junior guard: Hathaway was a sharpshooter for the Hornets, averaging 22.5 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.2 steals. A 1,000-point career scorer already, Hathaway was a first team all-Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A selection.

Bryce Lausier, Hampden Academy senior guard: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year and Mr. Maine Basketball, Lausier averaged 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists as he led the Broncos to the Class A state title. A repeat All-State choice, Lausier scored 23 points in the 65-56 win over York in the state championship game. Lausier will continue his basketball career at St. Anselm College.

Zach Maturo, Bonny Eagle senior guard: Another repeat All-State selection, Maturo averaged 19 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals. He was a finalist for both Mr. Maine Basketball and the Fitzpatrick Trophy, awarded to the top senior football player in the state. Maturo is undecided on his college plans.

Cash McClure, Maranacook junior guard: The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B Player of the Year, McClure averaged 21 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in leading the Black Bears to their first regional championship in a dozen years. McClure scored his 1,000th career point in a 33-point effort in a double overtime loss to Caribou in the state final.

Simon McCormick, Cony senior guard: A Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist and first team all-Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A selection, McCormick was the unquestioned leader of the Rams. He averaged 22.1 points, 6.3 assists and six steals, helping Cony reach the Class A North final. McCormick will continue his basketball career at Bates College.

Max Murray, Kennebunk senior forward: A repeat selection to the All-State team, Murray averaged 21.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, four blocks, 3.6 assists and 3.8 steals per game. Also one of the top soccer players in the state, Murray has accepted a scholarship to play soccer at the University of Vermont.

Henry Westrich, Bangor senior forward: The Class AA Player of the Year, Westrich averaged 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the Rams. Westrich will attend Colby College, where he’ll continue his basketball career.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Paul Marquis, York: Marquis guided the Wildcats to an undefeated regular season and their first regional championship since 1999. In the Class A South semifinals, York defeated three-time defending Class A champion Greely.

Send questions/comments to the editors.