Jerry Remy shaved his signature mustache, then challenged fellow NESN Red Sox analyst Dennis Eckersley to do the same.

“Quarantine boredom at its finest,” Remy wrote on Instagram. “First time for everything.”

Remy had his signature mustache throughout his seven years playing second base for the Boston Red Sox (1978-84), then his first 32 years as a NESN analyst.

Remy was set to work his 33rd season as Red Sox color commentator for NESN, but Major League Baseball suspended its season indefinitely last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

