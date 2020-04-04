Jerry Remy shaved his signature mustache, then challenged fellow NESN Red Sox analyst Dennis Eckersley to do the same.
“Quarantine boredom at its finest,” Remy wrote on Instagram. “First time for everything.”
Remy had his signature mustache throughout his seven years playing second base for the Boston Red Sox (1978-84), then his first 32 years as a NESN analyst.
Remy was set to work his 33rd season as Red Sox color commentator for NESN, but Major League Baseball suspended its season indefinitely last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Coronavirus and sports: Premier League players reject salary cut
-
Local & State
Maine Acts of Kindness: Health care workers get vital help at home
-
Sports
Ex-Honduran leader caught in FIFA scandal dies in U.S.
-
Local & State
Trump approves federal disaster declaration for Maine
-
Sports
President Trump speaks with sports commissioners about pandemic