Editor’s Note: It’s a good time to read – we’ve a deep need to feel connected, need something to do when everything’s closed, or perhaps just require distraction from anxiety and fear. So we’re asking Mainers to tell us, in their own words, what they’re reading and why. This week we bring you Becca Starr, Health and Literacy Librarian at the Portland Public Library.
“I feel incredibly lucky to have a stack of library books at home. I just finished Jordy Rosenberg’s “Confessions of the Fox.” In this novel, a floundering professor finds a tattered book in a library liquidation sale. He soon discovers it is a priceless manuscript about Jack Sheppard, a roguish transgender thief in 18th century London. The manuscript, containing the confessions of Jack and his lover Bess, uncovers discoveries and surprises around race and gender in 1790s London; suddenly, many people are interested in the manuscript’s fate. Lovingly researched, “Confessions of the Fox” presents a version of late 18th-century English city life that is not often showcased.
“I started to read the book before the widespread city closures. But I continued to read it because of the escapism it provides: what better to take your mind off the current landscape than being engrossed in a world that looks so different from your own? But about 100 pages in, cue the entrance of the bubonic plague, which is ravaging London in the background while law enforcement make decisions about who to arrest, try, and sequester based purely on race and class. It’s an exercise in what not to do institutionally during a pandemic.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
Source nominations drawing to a close
-
Food
Dine In Maine: How do you keep calm and carry on in these frightening times?
-
Food
Homefront: Braised chicken thighs are on the menu at Club Q this week
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: Make it do – you don’t have to do without
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Praying, one way or another, as if our lives depended on it
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.