Male:

MATT LAUGHLIN, Senior-Hockey

* Class B South All-Star, second-team

* Senior All-Star

* Captain

Laughlin’s goal-scoring ability, as well as his leadership, played a major role in helping the Capers overcome a difficult first half of the season and make a run all the way to the Class B South Final.

Laughlin emerged as a top scorer as a junior, putting the puck in the net 14 times and adding 18 assists, as Cape Elizabeth made it to the regional final before losing to eventual champion Greely.

The Capers would wind up in a similar spot this winter, but for much of the season, it appeared the playoffs were out of reach.

Laughlin, who also excelled on the gridiron in the fall and ran track in the spring, scored 14 goals and had 10 assists during the regular season and many of them came in key moments as Cape Elizabeth roared to life down the stretch.

Highlights included a goal in a win over York, a goal in a victory over Portland/Deering and a highlight reel goal to tie eventual Class A runner-up Scarborough in a come-from-behind win.

In the playoffs, Cape Elizabeth upset Yarmouth in the quarterfinals (Laughlin scored twice and added an assist) and shocked Cheverus in the semifinals before finally being ousted by Greely in the regional final.

Matt Laughlin, Cape Elizabeth’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year, wasn’t about to settle for a lackluster senior season and as a result, he willed the Capers to great things. Look for him at Bridgton Academy next year, where he’ll play football.

Coach Jake Rutt’s comment: “Matt’s a tremendous individual who helped lead our team down the stretch. He became more of a vocal presence in the locker room rather than just performing on the ice. He was voted our ‘hardest worker.’ He managed to always be a consistent performer and played both ends of the ice. He anchored our top line in back-to-back years. He is your typical silent leader who always led by doing the right thing and had a great pulse on the team so when he spoke up, everyone listened.”

Previous winners:

2018-19 Andrew Hartel (basketball)

2017-18 Finn Bowe (basketball)

2016-17 Quinn Hewitt (basketball)

2015-16 Devon Lathrop (Alpine skiing)

2014-15 Ethan Murphy (basketball)

2013-14 Eddie Galvin (basketball)

2012-13 Evan Long (swimming)

2011-12 Nick Breed (hockey)

2010-11 Theo Bowe (basketball)

2009-10 Conor Maloney (basketball)

2008-09 Alex Bowe (basketball)

2007-08 Tommy Ray (basketball)

2006-07 Graham Egan (Nordic skiing)

2005-06 Kevin Harrison (track)

2004-05 Dan Rautenberg (hockey)

2003-04 Ben Weimont (track)

2002-03 Luke Holden (hockey)

2001-02 Tom Alberi (swimming)

Female:

CAROLINE MAHONEY, Senior-Swimming

* Class B state champion, 50 freestyle

* Class B state champion, 100 freestyle

* Class B state champion, 200 free relay

* Class B state champion, 400 free relay

* All-State, 50 freestyle

* All-State, 100 freestyle

* All-State, 200 free relay

* All-State, 400 free relay

* All-Conference, 50 free

* All-Conference, 100 backstroke

* All-Conference, 200 medley relay

* All-Conference, 200 free relay

* Captain

Mahoney was one of the state’s elite swimmers and a great teammate as well and she helped Cape Elizabeth enjoy another terrific season in the pool.

Mahoney made an immediate impact as a freshman, not only swimming on a record setting medley relay team at the Class B state meet, but also placing second in the 100 backstroke and coming in fourth in the 50 freestyle. As a sophomore, Mahoney helped the Capers’ 200 free relay team set a new record. As a junior, she won the 50 free, as well as the 100 backstroke.

This winter, she won four state titles, repeating in the 50 free (23.54 seconds), capturing the 100 free (51.43) and also helping the medley and 400 free relay teams to first-place performances. Cape Elizabeth wasn’t able to win the championship, but it was another terrific season for the program and its top swimmer.

Mahoney plans to attend Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania next year, where she’ll swim and study communications.

Caroline Mahoney , Cape Elizabeth’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year, had a phenomenal career, capped by a transcendent senior season. She’ll be remembered fondly as one of the state’s premier program’s special performers.

Coach Ben Raymond’s comment: “ I think the most important pieces of Caroline are her commitment to the team and her teammates, always encouraging them to reach their goals. She has been one of the most dominant swimmers in the state for the past four years, she is part of three state records and and five school records. Caroline encourages her teammates on a daily basis and is probably more proud of their success than she is of her own. She has been a joy to work with and has meant a lot to me and to our program.”

Previous winners:

2018-19 Olivia Tighe (swimming)

2017-18 Olivia Tighe (swimming)

2016-17 Olivia Tighe (swimming)

2015-16 Maddie Bowe (basketball)

2014-15 Hannah Sawyer (basketball)

2013-14 Sydney Wight (swimming)

2012-13 Marlo Dell’Aquila (basketball)

2011-12 Hannah Homans (swimming)

2010-11 Emily Donovan (basketball)

2009-10 Emily Attwood (Nordic skiing)

2008-09 Marita Stressenger (track)

2007-08 Nora Daly (swimming)

2006-07 Nora Daly (swimming)

2005-06 Kinsey Tarbell (swimming)

2004-05 Kate Barton (Nordic skiing)

2003-04 Taylor McFarlane (swimming)

2002-03 Taylor McFarlane (swimming)

2001-02 Whitney Rockwell (swimming)

