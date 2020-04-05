This week’s poem, an aching portrait of a woman’s struggles with identity, poverty and belonging, comes to us from the venerable Maine poet Wesley McNair. “The Immigrant” is an excerpt from his newest book, “Dwellers in the House of the Lord,” which is out this week from Godine. To celebrate its release in this time of social distancing, on Tuesday both Longfellow Books and Godine will post a link to a video of McNair reading from his new work.

Wesley McNair is the author of more than 20 books, including the recent poetry collections “The Unfastening” and “The Lost Child: Ozark Poems,” winner of the 2015 PEN New England Award for Literary Excellence in Poetry. “Dwellers in the House of the Lord” is his 10th book of poetry. McNair served as Maine poet laureate from 2011 to 2016.

The Immigrant

By Wesley McNair

Being bad, my mother learned

from her own church-going mother

in the Ozarks, was not trying hard enough

to stop being who you were. Being yourself

was what you got slapped for. Yet

when she was seventeen, she, too,

longed to be herself. “I can’t wait

to get rid of this family’s name,”

my uncle, a boy then, heard her say

in the shack where she lived with her brothers

and sisters. Then she married, had a child,

and headed to New England. Sitting

on a battered suitcase and nursing

my older brother while my father

thumbed rides for the three of them

across the country to a job his cousin

had promised, my mother never guessed

that her longing had just begun.

Four years later, she was the mother

of three sons and living in the projects

of Springfield, Vermont, where my father,

moving on, had abandoned her —

she, an immigrant from her own country,

with an accent her Yankee neighbors,

poor like her, strained to understand.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “The Immigrant” copyright 2020 by Wesley McNair, excerpted from “Dwellers in the House of the Lord,” (David R. Godine, publisher). Poem reprinted by permission of Wesley McNair and the publisher.

