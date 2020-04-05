Welcome to Leighton Farm, a new neighborhood in Scarborough, located off Elmwood Avenue in the center of town. Situated on 70 acres of woods and open spaces with walking trails to the Nonesuch River, this sought-after location has easy access to Interstates 95 and 295, putting residents just a 10-minute drive from downtown Portland and beautiful beaches and state parks.

Now wrapping up its third phase of construction, buyers at Leighton Farm will be moving into an already vibrant neighborhood. The diversity of designs has attracted a varied community of residents. Families with school age children live in two-story colonials, while recently retired people are looking at homes like this 2,000 SF+, single-floor ranch.

This high-quality home has hardwood and tile floors throughout as well as a spacious back deck. An open concept great room focuses on a gas fireplace and built-ins—perfect for entertaining. The master suite includes a low-step, custom tile shower with a bench. The daylight basement is massive and ready to be finished as an in-law apartment, playroom, studio and more.

These homes were constructed by Neil Maietta of NLM Enterprises, which has been building homes for nearly 20 years. Their most recent projects are in South Portland, where they developed condominiums at Parkway Woods and single-family homes in Highland Meadows

More than two-thirds of homes at Leighton Farm have sold, but customization options remain plentiful with nine plans from which to choose. Visit leightonfarmhomes.com to explore more of this new neighborhood.

19 Dylan Dr. is listed at $609,900 by Jeff Walker of Bean Group. Please contact Jeff at 207-749-2802 or at [email protected] for a private tour of this home.

