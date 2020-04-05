Male:

ANDY MOORE, Senior—Hockey

* Evans Spear Award winner

* Class B South Forward of the Year

* Class B South all-star, first-team

* Senior All-Star

* Captain

Moore truly did it all for a dominant Greely squad which rolled to yet another state championship.

Moore, who also played a key role on the Rangers’ soccer team in the fall, stepped on to the varsity hockey squad as a freshmen and made an immediate impact, scoring 15 goals and adding 16 assists, earning a berth on the All-Rookie team. As a sophomore, Moore was named a captain and scored 21 times and had 17 assists as Greely got to the Class B state final but lost in overtime to Old Town/Orono. The Rangers got over the hump and won the title Moore’s junior season. As a captain again, Moore scored 22 goals and had a whopping 50 assists and was named Class B South Forward of the Year. As a senior, Moore wasn’t about to settle for anything shy of another state title and as a captain and again the Class B South Forward of the Year, he made sure Greely finished atop the heap, scoring 22 more goals and adding 23 assists.

Highlights included a goal in a win over Yarmouth, a goal and two assists in a victory over Cape Elizabeth, three goals and two assists in a win over Cheverus, a goal and two assists in a victory over Leavitt, two assists in a win over Thornton Academy and two goals apiece in wins over Mt. Ararat and Cape Elizabeth.

In the playoffs, Moore scored two goals in a semifinal round victory over Gorham, had a goal and an assist in a regional final victory over Cape Elizabeth and added three assists (all on goals by his brother, Ryan Moore) in the state game, a 5-1 win over Old Town/Orono.

“This (championship) felt better than last year,” said Andy Moore. “There’s just something about Greely. That’s all I can say.”

Moore was also voted his team’s hardest worker three straight seasons, has served as a hockey counselor in New Brunswick and has worked as an on-ice buddy/counselor in the Sunday morning Adaptive Skate program.

Andy Moore, Greely’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year, is one of the great players in the history of one of the state’s most accomplished programs and if he has his way, his hockey career isn’t done yet. Don’t be surprised if he still has some highlight reel performances to come.

Coach Barry Mothes’ comment: “Andy has been one of the most dynamic and successful players in the 36-year history of Greely Hockey and was a high-impact forward for all four years of high school while also being an honor roll student. He’ll be missed a lot.”

Previous winners:

2018-19 Jackson Williams (hockey)

2017-18 Zach Brown (basketball)

2016-17 Matt McDevitt (basketball)

2015-16 Axel Lindsay (Alpine skiing)

2014-15 Kyle Kramlich (hockey)

2013-14 Jonathan Dunnett (swimming)

2012-13 Nick Vogel (wrestling)

2011-12 Dan Spencer (swimming)

2010-11 Dan Spencer (swimming)

2009-10 Mark McCauley (track)

2008-09 Kevin Hart (hockey)

2007-08 Nathan Mecray (swimming)

2006-07 Nathan Mecray (swimming)

2005-06 Drew Bowden (hockey)

2004-05 Ben Knowles (skiing)

2003-04 Kerry Burke (track)

2002-03 John Loren (track)

2001-02 Tim Apuzzo (basketball)

Female:

LEAH WALKER, Senior—Hockey

* Becky Schaffer Award finalist

* All-State

* Senior All-Star

* Captain

Walker was an offensive-minded defender who helped Greely through a transition season with her ability to welcome and lead, all of which put her on the short list for the state’s most prestigious girls’ hockey award.

Walker was part of a champion team as a sophomore and a playoff team her junior season, but this winter, the Rangers began a new era with a coaching change and low numbers. Greely managed to field a team and while it fell short of the playoffs, it played hard throughout, with Walker leading the way.

Walker led Greely in scoring with six goals and five assists. She had two assists in a win over Brunswick, two goals in a loss to Mt. Ararat, scored a goal in a win over Yarmouth/Freeport and had a goal and assist in a victory over Biddeford.

“This was a rebuilding year that simply could not have happened without the encouragement (Leah) gave to our fledgling skaters even before they took to the ice,” said Greely athletic director David Shapiro. “She ensured we’d have enough players as she was the de facto leader of the team. By the end of the year the team was competitive and grew tremendously.”

As tribute to her efforts this winter, Walker bowed out as a finalist for the Becky Schaffer Award, given to the state’s top senior player.

Leah Walker, Greely’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year, made sure the Rangers had a team and that it steadily improved and that is quite an impressive legacy to leave.

Coach Meghan Vaughan’s comment: “Leah is a smart defender with the ability to create offense and compete against the best players in the state. It’s one thing to be one of the strongest skaters on a team, but Leah has been much more than that. She has helped in recruiting and welcoming new skaters to help make fielding a team possible and has supported and helped these new ladies learn how to skate and how to play the game. Leah was able to take a team that consisted of mostly new players and make them fall in love with this game. I know that the returning players look forward to lacing up the skates and getting on the ice again because of the hard work, passion and commitment that Leah has brought to this program. This was my first season with the Greely girls hockey program and I couldn’t have had a better young lady to captain the team.”

Previous winners:

2018-19 Anna DeWolfe (basketball)

2017-18 Courtney Sullivan (hockey)

2016-17 Nettie Cunningham (Alpine skiing)

2015-16 Danita Storey (hockey)

2014-15 Ashley Storey (basketball)

2013-14 Elyse Dinan (skiing)

2012-13 Sarah Easterling (swimming)

2011-12 Emma Seymour (hockey)

2010-11 Sarah Easterling (swimming)

2009-10 Sarah Easterling (swimming)

2008-09 Sara Schad (swimming)

2007-08 Becky O’Brien (track)

2006-07 Dani Cyr (hockey)

2005-06 Becky O’Brien (track)

2004-05 Rebecca Furey (track)

2003-04 Steph Ginn (basketball)

2002-03 Abby Chapman (track)

2001-02 Mandy Bowden (skiing)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter:@foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: