Just days ago, I and millions of others received “President Trump’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America.”
Since Donald Trump, to maintain his self-importance, likes to have his name on everything, it seems only fitting that we now refer to this deadly illness as the “Trump Virus.”
That is what I will call it from now on. I hope you will, too.
Larry Dansinger
Bangor
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Source nominations drawing to a close
-
Food
Dine In Maine: How do you keep calm and carry on in these frightening times?
-
Food
Homefront: Braised chicken thighs are on the menu at Club Q this week
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: Make it do – you don’t have to do without
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Praying, one way or another, as if our lives depended on it