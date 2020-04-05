The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly proven a test of our patience and creativity regarding all the downtime we have on our frequently washed hands. Folks have turned to many outlets to get through these challenging days and weeks. To avoid the doldrums, we can try:

• Reading (including to others).

• Contacting old acquaintances.

• Puttering.

• Doing things we’ve put off around our homes.

• Decluttering and setting aside stuff we don’t need, for later disposal.

• Making jigsaw puzzles (they’re hot right now).

• Organizing.

• Enjoying humor and comedy.

• Reviving or pursuing interests and talents.

• Listening to music.

• Writing letters. (What’s that?)

• Gardening.

• Keeping up with the news from trusted sources, without getting addicted.

• Appreciating and getting ready for spring.

There are many other activities to pass the time, but the bottom line is to stay safe. “This too shall pass.”

Peter Anderson

Peaks Island

