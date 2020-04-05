KITTERY – Ann “Nikki” (Herrick) Franklin, 83, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Dal Franklin, who passed away two days earlier on March 29, 2020.Nikki was born in 1936 in Portland, the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Nielsen) Herrick. She married Dalton Franklin in 1962 and they settled in Kittery.Nikki was a member of St. Mark’s Methodist Church and the Kittery Yacht Club. She was a loving aunt who was involved in her nieces and nephews lives. Whenever there was a birthday, graduation, or something to celebrate, Nikki was always there bringing her smile and one of her baked goods. Holidays always found her surrounded by family. Nikki and Dal loved traveling, skiing, and boating.Nikki is survived by a brother, Peter Herrick of Portland and a sister, Jane Traylor of Gray. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews who loved her kindness and gentle spirit.She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Russell Herrick. The family would like to thank the staff and employees at Sentry Hill for their loving care and exceptional compassion during Nikki and Dal’s stay with them.A memorial service will be planned for a later date in Kittery. Care of the Franklin Family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home. For more information please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.

