KENNEBUNKPORT – Casper Lewis Bridges, 62, of the Wildes District Road, died Friday morning, April 3, 2020, at RiverRidge Center in Kennebunk following a lengthy period of failing health. Casper was born Oct. 12, 1957 in Saco, the son of Ellsworth L. and Sally Hutchins Bridges Jr., and is a graduate of Kennebunk High School, class of 1975. He was employed by the former Kentucky Fried Chicken in Wells as a cook, and enjoyed watching TV movies, and playing board games, especially checkers. Casper is predeceased by his father, Ellsworth “Jr.” L. Bridges Jr.; and a nephew, Brandt Bridges. Survivors include his mother, Sally Bridges; two brothers, David Bridges and his wife,, Linda, Kevin Bridges and his wife Monica, a sister, Roxanne Bridges O’Connell and her husband, Bob, all of Kennebunkport; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held in May and announced by Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Casper’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. www.bibbermemorial.com Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made toWaban Projects, Inc.5 Dunaway Dr.Sanford, ME 04073in Casper’s memory.

