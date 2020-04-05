What a weekend! Other than a few showers Sunday evening, it was nice…especially after the dreary week.

Monday will be even nicer. It could be a bit breezy at times, but temperatures will climb into the 50s to near 60. Skies favor more sunshine than cloud cover.

With a breeze and low humidity, there will be a slightly elevated fire risk.

It’ll be quiet Monday night with lows in the 30s.

Hoping for another nice day? Look no further than Tuesday! Clouds thicken during the day, but it’ll still be dry and in the 50s.

Wednesday is a bit more…interesting. A low pressure system slides by south of Maine. Mostly cloudy skies are a good bet inland, but it actually looks a bit drier through parts of inland Maine. High temperatures approach the mid to upper 40s.

Along the coastline, rain showers are expected. It does not look like steady rain, but still a gloomy day overall. It will also be enough to keep temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday and Friday are a bit more interesting. Right now, there looks to be a low that slides by to our south. No big deal here; mostly rain showers, with some mixing possible inland. Again, it’ll be a bit cooler with mostly low to mid 40s for high temperatures. It could be a bit cooler in the mountains.

A secondary low begins to develop to our northwest, closer to the Great Lakes region. This could help pull colder air in to Maine. If it does, there’s a chance we end the week with widespread wintry precip. This could be in the form of snow, mixing, or just cold rain. There are a few details that need to be figured out as we get closer. For now, expect unsettled and gloomy conditions to end the week.

On the bright side, the weekend looks nicer.

