LOS ANGELES — Actor Logan Williams, who appeared in CW’s “The Flash” as the young Barry Allen, has died. He was 16.
Williams’ agent, Michelle Gauvin, says he died Thursday. Gauvin did not give the cause of his death, but she said his sudden death comes as a “shock.”
“The Flash” star Grant Gustin posted a photo of him with Williams and actor Jesse L. Martin on Instagram that was taken during the filming of a series pilot in 2014. Gustin called the news of Williams’ death “devastating” then spoke highly about his talent and professionalism.
John Wesley Shipp, who played Barry Allen in the CBS version of “The Flash,” posted photos with Williams on Twitter. Shipp said he was “heartsick” after hearing the news.
Williams started acting at the age of 10. He appeared in other television shows, including “When Calls the Heart” and “The Whispers.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Biden raises idea of Democrats holding online convention
-
Nation & World
U.S. ‘wasted’ 2 months before preparing for pandemic
-
Religion and Values
Palm Sunday services held without public – some on rooftops
-
College
College roundup: Kentucky point guard entering NBA draft
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Locking down with Spain
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.