Arrests
No arrests were reported from March 30 to April 5.
Summonses
4/4 Benjamin Woodin, 26, of Bath Street, was issued a summons by Officer Brett McIntire on Bath Street on a charge of indecent conduct.
4/6 Sidney Griffin, 28, of Foster’s Point Road, West Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on Congress Avenue on a charge of violation of condition of release.
Fire calls
4/1 at 2:38 p.m. Electrical fire on Tower Circle.
4/4 at 7:17 p.m. Chimney fire in West Bath.
4/5 at 5:58 p.m. Odor investigation on Chandler Drive.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from March 30 to April 5.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Spectrum hiring 100 workers, giving across-the-board raises in Portland
-
Business
Maine regulator predicts outbreak of virus-related scams
-
Nation & World
Stocks surge 7% on signs new virus deaths could be slowing
-
Times Record
BIW requires workers to wear face masks over union objections
-
Sports
Tigers great Al Kaline dies