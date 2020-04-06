Arrests

No arrests were reported from March 30 to April 5.

Summonses

4/4 Benjamin Woodin, 26, of Bath Street, was issued a summons by Officer Brett McIntire on Bath Street on a charge of indecent conduct.

4/6 Sidney Griffin, 28, of Foster’s Point Road, West Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on Congress Avenue on a charge of violation of condition of release.

Fire calls

4/1 at 2:38 p.m. Electrical fire on Tower Circle.

4/4 at 7:17 p.m. Chimney fire in West Bath.

4/5 at 5:58 p.m. Odor investigation on Chandler Drive.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from March 30 to April 5.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: