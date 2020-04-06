A girl, Harper Anne Hammond born to Chelsea Lea and Daniel Robert Hammond Jr. on March 19, 2020 of Bath, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Cecile Goslin of Lisbon Falls, Maine and Michael Goslin of Gray, Maine. Paternal Grandparents Teresa & Ryan Hammond of Ashland, Kentucky. Robin & Daniel Hammond of Bridgton, Maine. Great Grandparents, Aline Corriveau of Madawaska, Maine and John Goslin of Fort Fairfield, Maine. Siblings, Daniel Robert Hammond III and Mallory Nobbley.

A boy, Winston Craig Johnson born to Brice Craig and Arianna Joyce Johnson (Anestis) on March 30, 2020 of Alna, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Lisa and Neil Page of Wiscasset, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Lori Cronk and Robert Milligan of Wiscasset, Maine. Siblings, Briar and Harland Johnson.

A boy, Aiden Scott Cagley born to Kayla Rydzewski and JD Cagley on April 1, 2020 of Brunswick, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Darlene Scott of Topsham, Maine, and Thomas Rydzewski of Brunswick, Maine. Siblings, Nicole Hawkins, Jamie Fuller and Dawn Scott.

A boy, Hudson Dale Little born to Derek Dale and Ashley Nicole Little on March 30, 2020 of Nobleboro, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Scott and Geraldine of Jefferson, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, David and Cheryl of Nobleboro, Maine. Siblings, Claire Little.

