PORTLAND — The city will receive nearly $1.6 million from the $16.5 million awarded to the state from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The funds were authorized through the CARES Act.

Portland will receive a $1.1 million Community Development Block Grant to help in its response. It also will get $574,734 in Emergency Solutions Grants to assist individuals experiencing homelessness regain stability in permanent housing.

Also, the Frannie Peabody Center on Danforth Street received three grants totaling $418,938 through the Housing Opportunities for Persons with Aids program to support the agency’s response to HIV and AIDS during this time.

“This robust funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development will empower our cities and towns to respond to COVID-19, allowing us to ensure stability in housing; if you don’t have access to housing, you can’t shelter in place and keep yourself protected.” Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, said in announcing the funding.

