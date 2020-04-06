Arrests

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from March 24-29.

Fire calls

3/27 at 4:23 p.m. Building fire on Cross Road.

3/29 at 8:28 a.m. Sprinkler activation on U.S. Route 1.

3/29 at 2:58 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Main Street.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from March 26-31.

