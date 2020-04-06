DENVER – The United States Collegiate Ski Coaches Association has announced that eight members of the Bowdoin College Nordic ski program have earned All-Academic Ski Team honors.
Presented annually by the USCSCA, to be eligible, skiers must have a cumulative 3.5 grade point average and participate at one of three NCAA Regional Championships.
This year’s recipients from Bowdoin are Fiona Ahearne, Ranae Anderson, Greta Bolinger, Christian Gostout, Lily Johnston, Elliot Ketchel, Russell O’Brien and Meredith Stetter.
