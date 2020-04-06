North Haven punk band Bait Bag is used to the isolated life. After all, its members live on an island that requires an hour-plus ferry ride to get to the mainland. But it has never stopped them from being lightning bolts of creative productivity, and their new video is the latest example.

The trio of singer/bassist Courtney Naliboff, guitarist/backing vocalist Fiona Robins and drummer Claire Donnelly released their latest EP “Consider This A Warning” on March 6. The track with the video is the whip-smart, punch-packing tune “Rotten Eggs” that spits out the fuzzy guitar refrain “What am I doing with my life?” and also has this verse:

I traded debt for an advanced degree

Make those zeros, go on a shopping spree

Just a few less zeros than the dude in my office

With a bachelor’s degree in liberal (expletive) arts

I want equal pay but also equal time

Yeah, Bro, your biological clock’s just fine

The video, which came out last week, is fun and fresh and features all three band members, a dog, a child and several friends and family members. There’s even someone riding a broomstick thanks to a little green-screen magic.

“The idea behind the video was to create a sense of community during this global pandemic. We had 22 friends and family members contribute to its creation, which felt particularly lovely right now, as we’re all sitting home socially isolated,” said Donnelly, who edited the clip. “The cool part of doing it virtually meant we could include friends and family from all over the country. We’re happy with how it came it out, but also it felt really special to be able to create a sense of community when we’re all feeling a bit alone, and uncertain. For me, it created a much-needed distraction and also much-needed connection.”

The three women of Bait Bag are all riding the pandemic out on their beloved island, but are staying away from one another, per statewide advisories. Naliboff said that although it’s hard and weird, she appreciates all the ways people are supporting each other. “Fresh food, live stream music, all the people who took the time to participate in the video, there’s a real silver lining.”

Robins said she recognizes that there is gratitude in grief and connection in vulnerability. “I’m trying to stay in the present by appreciating the little joys of receiving food, making art, moving my body and reconnecting with loved ones.” She also thinks there’s nothing wrong with feeling exhausted, sad or frustrated. “It’s OK to not be productive at every free moment.”

All three women said they look forward to being able to play live shows again, but it also goes beyond that. “Being in Bait Bag is not just playing music for us. It’s our way to expand our community by meeting people, exploring spaces and having some collective joy and catharsis. To have that temporarily on hold is hard,” said Robins.

Bait Bag music is available at baitbag.bandcamp.com, and you’ll find it on streaming platforms.

