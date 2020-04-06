Arrests

3/28 at 1:23 a.m. Anthony Preston, 22, of Forest View Drive, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Officer Dennis Ryder on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and theft by receiving stolen property.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from March 27 to April 3.

Fire calls

3/27 at 3:28 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

3/28 at 1:09 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Blackstrap Road.

3/28 at 10:18 a.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Payson Road.

3/29 at 12:57 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Olympic Drive.

3/29 at 2:04 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Oakmont Drive.

3/30 at 11:02 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Mackworth Island.

3/31 at 12:25 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Foreside Road.

3/31 at 6:27 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Muirfield Road.

3/31 at 8:39 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Foreside Road.

4/1 at 11:55 a.m. Structure fire on Clearwater Drive.

4/1 at 3:08 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Menikoe Point Road.

4/3 at 1:16 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 43 calls from March 27 to April 3.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: