PORTLAND — As part of its COVID-19 response, the John T. Gorman Foundation has awarded $500,000 in grants to 11 Maine non-profits working to provide food and shelter to Mainers in need during the outbreak, including Preble Street Resource Center, Wayside Food Programs and Southern Maine Boys and Girls Club.

Preble Street received $75,000 to help provide shelter for its clientele, and Wayside Food Programs and Southern Maine Boys and Girls Club were awarded $50,000 each to help continue distributing food.

“We believe these COVID-19 response grants will have an immediate impact in helping our partners strengthen and expand efforts that are already underway to provide food and shelter to Mainers in need. As the longer-term effects of the outbreak become clear in the months ahead, the foundation will continue looking for the most impactful ways to support the systems and organizations that Maine children, older youth, families, and seniors depend on,” said Tony Cipollone, president and CEO of the foundation.

John T. Gorman, known as Tom, was a grandson of L.L. Bean and established the Foundation in 1995 to help disadvantaged Mainers.

