When will Janet Mills and her nanny state stop?
First she wants people to stay home if possible. Then she says people should go out and get exercise. Next she closes Crescent Beach State Park, Scarborough Beach Park and Ferry Beach. Now people only have Pine Point beach to walk on if they want to go to the beach. Scarborough has now blocked off half of the parking lot to prevent overcrowding.
Today there is a stay at home mandate. Included in this mandate are restrictions on how many people can be allowed in stores at one time. So Janet Mills will now force people to stand outside in the cold and rain to do their shopping. How many will get sick from this nanny state idea.
Thanks for making an already bad situation even worse Governor Mills.
Jon Spinner
Scarborough
