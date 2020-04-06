Maine Acts of Kindness: Portland hotel donates 50 rooms to health care workers Clarion Hotel is providing space at no cost so Maine Medical Center and Mercy Hospital employees on the coronavirus front line can rest and recharge.

Maine Acts of Kindness: Health care workers get vital help at home A group of medical students handles chores for doctors and nurses while they work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Maine Acts of Kindness: Farmer’s market yields food donations Sandy Hill Farm in Eliot provides an alternative to people who are wary of grocery stores during the pandemic, while asking customers to donate money to help with local food donations.