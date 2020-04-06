PORTLAND — Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday, April 5, and continues through Easter Sunday, April 12. Below, is a list of livestreamed Masses and liturgies at Maine parishes during Holy Week. All of the information is also listed at www.portlanddiocese.org/HolyWeekLiveStreaming (this webpage will be updated frequently as additional parishes submit schedules and when changes are made to schedules).

All Saints Parish, Brunswick

www.facebook.com/allsaintsparish.maine

Palm Sunday – Saturday at 4 p.m.

Holy Thursday – 7 p.m.

Good Friday – 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 9:30 a.m.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Portland

www.portlandiocese.org/online-Mass

Palm Sunday – 10 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 7 p.m.

Good Friday – 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 10 a.m.

All Masses celebrated by Bishop Robert P. Deeley. Eucharistic adoration will be offered from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon (www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral). This will include the rosary at the beginning and night prayer recited at the end.

Christ the King Parish, Skowhegan

www.facebook.com/CTKP.Maine.07012007

Palm Sunday – 8:30 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 6:30 p.m.

Good Friday – 3 p.m. (Stations of the Cross)

Easter Sunday – 10 a.m.

Corpus Christi Parish, Waterville

www.facebook.com/CorpusChristiMaine

Palm Sunday – 9 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 6 p.m.

Good Friday – 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 9 a.m.

Good Shepherd Parish, Saco

Parish Facebook page

Palm Sunday – Saturday at 4 p.m.

Holy Thursday – 7 p.m.

Good Friday – 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday- 9 a.m.

Holy Family Parish, Greenville, and St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Jackman

www.facebook.com/aaron.damboise.50

Palm Sunday – 11 a.m. from St. Faustina Church in Jackman

Holy Thursday – 7 p.m. from St. Faustina Church in Jackman

Good Friday – 3 p.m. Veneration of the Cross from St. Faustina Church in Jackman

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m. from Holy Family Church in Greenville

Easter Sunday – 10 a.m.

Holy Savior Parish, Rumford

www.parishoftheholysavior.com

Palm Sunday – 9:30 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 6 p.m.

Good Friday – 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 9:30 a.m.

Holy Spirit Parish, Wells/Kennebunk

www.holyspiritme.org

Palm Sunday – Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Monday – Mass at 9 a.m.

Tuesday – Mass at 9 a.m.

Wednesday – Mass at 9 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 7 p.m.

Good Friday – 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 9 a.m.

Notre Dame du Mont Carmel Parish, Madawaska; Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Saint Agatha; St. Peter Chanel Parish, Van Buren

www.sjvcatholics.org and parishes’ Facebook page

Palm Sunday – Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 6 p.m.

Good Friday – 3 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 9 a.m.

Our Lady of Hope Parish, Portland

www.ladyofhopemaine.org

Palm Sunday – 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Monday – Masses at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Tuesday – Masses at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Wednesday – Masses at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Holy Thursday – 9 a.m. (morning prayer) and 7 p.m. (Mass)

Good Friday – 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (Stations of the Cross) and 7 p.m. (Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord)

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Windham/St. Anne Parish, Gorham/St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Westbrook

www.maineneedsfatima.org/live-feed.html

Palm Sunday – Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m.

Monday – Mass at 8 a.m.

Tuesday – Mass at 8 a.m.

Wednesday – Mass at 8 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 7 p.m.

Good Friday – 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 8 a.m.

Parish of the Ascension of the Lord, Kittery

www.facebook.com/Parish-of-the-Ascension-of-the-Lord-431589963651437

Palm Sunday – Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Monday – Mass at 9 a.m.

Tuesday – Mass at 9 a.m.

Wednesday – Mass at 9 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 7 p.m.

Good Friday – 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 9 a.m.

Parish of the Holy Eucharist, Falmouth

www.pothe.org (Watch Mass Live button) or www.facebook.com/ParishOfTheHolyEucharist.

Palm Sunday – Saturday at 4 p.m., Sunday at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 5:30 p.m.

Monday – Mass at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Mass at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Mass at 7:30 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday – 5:30 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Parish of the Holy Savior, Rumford

www.facebook.com/parishoftheholysavior

Holy Thursday- 6 p.m.

Good Friday – 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 9:30 a.m.

Parish of the Precious Blood, Caribou

Parish Facebook page

Palm Sunday – Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Monday – Mass at 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday – Mass at 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday – Mass at 8:30 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 7 p.m.

Good Friday – 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 9 a.m.

Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, Old Town

www.facebook.com/parishoftheresurrectionofthelord

Palm Sunday – 9:30 a.m.

Monday – Mass at 6 p.m.

Tuesday – Mass at 6 p.m.

Wednesday – Mass at 6 p.m.

Holy Thursday – 7 p.m.

Good Friday – 8 a.m. (Office of Readings & Morning Prayer), 3 p.m. (Stations of the Cross), 7 p.m. (Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion)

Holy Saturday – 8 a.m. (Office of Readings & Morning Prayer), 8 p.m. (Easter Vigil)

Easter Sunday – 9:30 a.m.

Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord, Bar Harbor/St. Joseph Parish, Ellsworth/Stella Maris Parish, Bucksport

www.hc-catholics.org

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Parishes of the Western Maine Lakes & Foothills

www.facebook.com/The-Parishes-of-the-Western-Maine-Lakes-and-Foothills-1549148545380096 and www.cluster30.org

Palm Sunday – Mass will be live-streamed from St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway on Saturday at 4 p.m. and from St. Joseph Church in Bridgton on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Holy Thursday – Mass will be live-streamed from St. Catherine of Sienna Church at 6 p.m.

Good Friday – The liturgy will be live-streamed from St. Joseph Church at 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil – The Mass will be live-streamed from St. Catherine of Sienna Church at 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – The Mass will be live-streamed from St. Joseph Church at 9 a.m.

Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes

(Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sacred Heart/St. Dominic, St. Christopher, St. Louis, St. Peter)

www.portlandiocese.org/online-Mass

Palm Sunday – 10 a.m.

Monday – Mass at 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday – Mass at 12:15 p.m.

Wednesday – Mass at 12:15 p.m.

Holy Thursday – 7 p.m.

Good Friday – 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 10 a.m.

All Masses presided by Bishop Robert P. Deeley from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Eucharistic adoration will be offered from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon (www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral). This will include the rosary at the beginning and night prayer recited at the end.

Prince of Peace Parish, Lewiston, and Holy Trinity Parish, Lisbon Falls

www.princeofpeace.me and www.facebook.com/PrinceOfPeaceME

Palm Sunday – Saturday, April 4, at 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 5, at 8 a.m.

Monday – Mass at 8 a.m.

Tuesday – Mass at 8 a.m.

Wednesday – Mass at 8 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 6 p.m.

Good Friday – Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. and Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 8 a.m.

All Masses livestreamed from the Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul in Lewiston

St. Bartholomew Parish, Cape Elizabeth/St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Scarborough/St. John and Holy Cross Parish, South Portland

www.facebook.com/C22Cparishes and www.cluster22.org

Palm Sunday – Saturday at 5 p.m. (from St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish)

Holy Thursday – 5:30 p.m. (from St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish)

Good Friday- 3:30 p.m. (from St. John and Holy Cross Parish)

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m. (from St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish)

Easter Sunday – 7:30 a.m. (from St. Bartholomew Parish)

St. John Vianney Parish, Fort Kent

www.stjohnvianneyparish.net, St. John Vianney Parish Faith Formation Facebook page, and WFK-TV (www.wfktv-4.com). Masses always available in the archive of the WFK-TV YouTube channel.

Palm Sunday – Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 7 p.m.

Good Friday – 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 8 a.m.

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, Calais

www.facebook.com/Saint-Kateri-Tekakwitha-Parish-481290575406498

Palm Sunday – Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Monday – Mass at 9 a.m.

Tuesday – Mass at 9 a.m.

Wednesday – Mass at 9 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 6 p.m.

Good Friday – 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 9 a.m.

St. Mary of the Visitation, Houlton/St. Agnes Parish, Island Falls

www.youtube.com/channel/UCdZTA_BqdwYLdjMxYlnnNXQ/videos?view=2&flow=grid

Palm Sunday – 9 a.m.

Monday – Mass at 7:30 a.m.

Tuesday – Mass at 7:30 a.m.

Wednesday – Mass at 7:30 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 6 p.m.

Good Friday Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 9 a.m.

St. Matthew Parish, Limerick

www.facebook.com/StMatthewLimerick

Palm Sunday – Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Monday – Prayer service at 8 a.m.

Tuesday – Mass at 8 a.m.

Wednesday – Mass at 8 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 7 p.m.

Good Friday – 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 9 a.m.

St. Michael Parish, Augusta

Website: www.stmichaelmaine.org/our-virtual-parish

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StMichaelMaine

YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCR6PMvJoqkRRBztsSqKRFpA

Palm Sunday – A taped Mass will be available on the parish website (under virtual parish), on the parish Facebook page, and on the parish YouTube channel by 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.

Holy Thursday – A taped Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be available on the parish website (under virtual parish), on the parish Facebook page, and on the parish YouTube channel by 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.

Good Friday – A taped Good Friday liturgy will be available on the parish website (under virtual parish), on the parish Facebook page, and on the parish YouTube channel by 6 p.m. on Friday, April 10. A taped Stations of the Cross is currently available on the YouTube channel and will soon be available on both the website and Facebook pages.

Holy Saturday – The Easter Vigil Mass will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. on the parish Facebook page and website.

Easter Sunday – A taped Easter Sunday Mass will be available on the parish website (under virtual parish), on the parish Facebook page, and on the parish YouTube channel by 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 12.

St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Bangor

https://stpaulbangor.me and www.facebook.com/StPaulBangor

Palm Sunday – Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 10:30 a.m.

Monday – Masses at 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Tuesday – Masses at 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Wednesday – Masses at 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Holy Thursday – 6 p.m.

Good Friday – 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 10:30 a.m.

St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Sanford

www.facebook.com/StThereseMaine

Palm Sunday – Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Monday – Mass at 8 a.m.

Tuesday – Mass at 8 a.m.

Wednesday – Mass at 8 a.m.

Holy Thursday – 7 p.m.

Good Friday – 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 9:30 a.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: