WINDHAM – Richard Nickerson, director of choral activities at Windham High School, has been named artistic director for the 2020-21 season of the Maine Music Society.

Outgoing artistic director John Corrie has served for the last 14 years and is retiring at the end of the current season. Nickerson will assume the role in July 2020.

Nickerson, minister of music at North Windham Union Church, has served as the artistic director of the Boy Singers of Maine and as chorus conductor for the “Magic of Christmas” with the Portland Symphony Orchestra. He has received numerous awards including Maine Music Educator of the Year, Maine Distinguished Choral Director of the Year and runner up for Maine Teacher of the Year. In December 2016, he was named as a Top-10 finalist for the Music Educator Grammy Award. He has held many professional offices including two terms as president of the Maine chapter of the American Choral Directors Association.

He and his wife, Linda, reside in Windham and have four grown children.

The Maine Music Society’s singers and instrumentalists perform classical and pop works. Nickerson’s opening concert will be the “Heritage Holidays” on Dec. 12 and 13.

