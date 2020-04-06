NORTH YARMOUTH — Bill Whitten, chairman of the Select Board and a member since 2018, resigned March 30 with a year remaining in his term.

The circumstances behind his departure are unclear, but one board member alluded to friction between Whitten and other selectmen, as well as town staff.

“When I retired I wanted to continue the public service I had learned through many years, working at the State Legislature, County Government and numerous boards and organizations, throughout my 50 year business career,” Whitten wrote in his letter of resignation. First serving on North Yarmouth’s Budget Committee, he was then “encouraged to run for the select board, with no intentions, other than to use my experience and knowledge to contribute to the betterment of our citizens and community. I took up that challenge with enthusiasm.”

Whitten added that after serving on that board, “I have come to the conclusion I have done this job to the best of my ability, made contributions whenever possible, and have tried to create a professional, productive and courteous demeanor amongst the members. With that, I wish this board, future boards and the community all the best.”

Reached last week, Whitten said he had no further comment beyond what he stated in his letter.

Paul Napolitano was among Select Board members Jennifer Spiers and Steve Morrison to accept Whitten’s resignation “with regrets” on March 31.

“He’s been contemplating this for a while,” Napolitano said later in the week, adding that he had hoped Whitten would complete his term.

“I know he’s been very unhappy with the discontent amongst the Board of Selectmen and the employees,” Napolitano said, declining to discuss any specifics on the matter. He did say there was “a lot of hatred and bad feelings” directed toward both of them by those parties, and that Whitten asked him to resign with him to make a statement, but Napolitano was staying put.

Vice Chairman Steve Morrison, who will lead the board until June 30, also declined to comment on the matter, saying, “that’s personal stuff; (those are) their opinions, and I wasn’t involved in any of that.”

Morrison said Whitten’s resignation “kind of came as a surprise to me,” and he asked him to reconsider, but Whitten stuck to his decision.

“He was good to work with,” Morrison said.

Town Manager Rosemary Roy did not comment on the circumstances behind Whitten’s resignation either, but echoed Morrison in saying it came as a surprise.

“As with anybody that leaves the board, it’s never an easy departure,” she said, noting, “we all have our own personal needs. … (It’s) sad to see him go.”

Whitten’s seat will be on the June 9 ballot, along with two other positions on the five-member board, Roy said. The Select Board was due Tuesday to authorize the vote, and establish a time frame for nomination papers to be available and returned.

Both Morrison’s and Spiers’ terms expire in June, and neither are running again. The deadline for filing papers was Thursday, April 9.

Morrison called it “an honor to be involved and contribute to the best of my ability” after more than 21 consecutive years on town boards and committees. “It is now time to take a break and reassess where I want to put my energies going forward.”

Speirs said she is not seeking re-election due primarily to the significant time commitment the board demands. She said she would miss Whitten’s participation and leadership.

