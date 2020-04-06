Robert L. Williamson Jr. 1953 – 2020 COVENTRY TWP., Ohio – Robert “Bob” L. Williamson Jr., born July 23, 1953, in Pensacola, Fla., passed away on March 31, 2020. He is survived by his loving parents, Robert L. Williamson Sr. (Captain Ret., USN) and Nancy L. (Arnold) Williamson; sister, Cheryl Sheldon, brother, Kevin (Gay) Williamson; and aunt, Eileen Dawson. He leaves behind “with love and a dream of a future together” his loving wife of 43 years, Vicki L. (Hohman) Williamson; children, Robert L. Williamson III and Mary-Margaret Williamson, daughter-in-law, Catherine (Oliverio) Williamson; grandchildren, Santino, Mia, and Olivia; and many cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Layman and Mary (Cusak) Williamson and James and Mabel (Faidley) Arnold; uncles, Thomas Arnold and Curtis Dawson; father-in-law, Joseph Hohman; brothers-in-law, Bill Sheldon and Terrence Hohman, sisters-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Hohman and Rebecca (Hohman) Droll; nephew, Carlos Hohman. He attended Heidelberg College where he fell in love with Vicki and was a member of the Excelsior Men’s Society and the football and wrestling teams. There, he earned his B.A. in health and physical education with a minor in black history, but only after his mother flew from Italy to pay his campus parking fines. Bob was a hard-working, proud, and loving family man. His most cherished role was being Pop-pop and always making his grandchildren laugh. If you were loved by him as a family member or friend you knew it. He always enjoyed a good cigar in the sunshine, a cold drink with friends, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Bob lived all over the world, but was a long time resident of Akron, Ohio, where “you can always be 15 minutes from anywhere you need to be”. He would be sad to not see tomorrow, as he believed: “I get better looking every day.” He is loved and will be dearly missed. In line with social distancing requirements, there will be no public funeral services. Burial for the family will be privately held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his memory to St. Hilary Parish Foundation 646 Moorfield Rd. Fairlawn, OH 44333

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous