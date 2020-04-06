A fire that destroyed a home on Stevens Avenue last week was sparked by improperly discarded ashes from a wood stove, the fire department said.

Investigators with the Portland fire department conducted interviews and examined the damaged home at 322 Stevens Ave. to make the determination, the department said in a statement.

The house stands near the intersection of Woodford Street and Stevens Avenue.

The fire erupted about 1:40 p.m. April 2 and engulfed the front of the single-family home and caused severe damage in other parts of the building. It took a team of about 30 fire fighters most of an hour to put the fire out.

No one was home when the fire broke out, but a dog died in the blaze, the fire department said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: