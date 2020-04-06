A fire that destroyed a home on Stevens Avenue last week was sparked by improperly discarded ashes from a wood stove, the fire department said.
Investigators with the Portland fire department conducted interviews and examined the damaged home at 322 Stevens Ave. to make the determination, the department said in a statement.
The house stands near the intersection of Woodford Street and Stevens Avenue.
The fire erupted about 1:40 p.m. April 2 and engulfed the front of the single-family home and caused severe damage in other parts of the building. It took a team of about 30 fire fighters most of an hour to put the fire out.
No one was home when the fire broke out, but a dog died in the blaze, the fire department said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Spectrum hiring 100 workers, giving across-the-board raises in Portland
-
Business
Maine regulator predicts outbreak of virus-related scams
-
Nation & World
Stocks surge 7% on signs new virus deaths could be slowing
-
Times Record
BIW requires workers to wear face masks over union objections
-
Sports
Tigers great Al Kaline dies