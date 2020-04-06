Arrests

3/30 at 6:08 a.m. Troy G. Thompson, 57, address unlisted, at Monument Square on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/31 at 4:45 a.m. Derek Gerrish, 29, address unlisted, on Congress Street on two counts of violation of conditional release.

3/31 at 4:45 a.m. Shanda M. Murphy, 26, of Berwick, on Congress Street on three counts of violation of conditional release.

3/31 at 8:35 a.m. Gary Vincent Moody, 55, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/2 at 9:20 a.m. Joshua Leclair, 32, of Portland, on Alder Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/2 at 9:30 a.m. Justin M. Adams, 37, of Portland, on Sixth Street on charges of aggravated assault and assault.

4/2 at 12:29 p.m. Beth Hewitt, 49, of Portland, on Oxford Street on charges of assault and criminal trespass.

4/2 at 6:45 p.m. Nicholas P. Marcketta, 30, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating under the influence.

4/4 at 9:28 a.m. Kurtis Dyer, 58, of Portland, on Portland Street on charges of disorderly conduct and public drinking.

4/4 at 12:14 p.m. Brittany L. Tucker, 33, of Topsham, on Forest Avenue on a charge of violation of conditional release.

4/4 at 12:27 p.m. Kaela V. O’Malley, 23, of Portland, on Rosemont Avenue on a charge of assault.

4/4 at 1:37 p.m. Kurtis Dyer, 58, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of disorderly conduct, public drinking and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4/4 at 4:02 p.m. Nicholas S. Currier, 32, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4/4 at 4:02 p.m. Anthony Derrig, 29, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4/4 at 6:11 p.m. Daniel P. Leonard, 59, of Portland, on a charge of assault.

