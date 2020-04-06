PORTLAND — Superintendent Xavier Botana has extended the closure of Portland schools until at least May 4.

Schools were potentially set to reopen April 27 after the scheduled April break, but Botana said the extension is in response to Gov. Janet Mills extending the state-wide stay at home order through May 1.

“I will caution everyone that we may need to keep our schools closed even longer, depending on circumstances. Our goal is to make a decision prior to April 16, the last day before our April break, about whether we’ll actually be able to re-open on May 4,” Botana wrote in an April 2 letter to parents and community members.

While not ideal, the distance learning approach has worked thus far, thanks, Botana said, to the hard work of students, staff and parents.

“During the first three weeks of remote learning, our students, families and staff have done an amazing job making this transition to having our students continue their learning from home,” he said. “District-wide remote learning is as new to us at the Portland Public Schools as it is to all of you. Thus, we’re evolving our approach as we learn more about what works for our students, families, and educators to have a successful learning experience.”

For more information, visit the COVID-19 section of the school district’s website.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: