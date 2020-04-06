Cape Elizabeth

Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.

Mon.  4/13  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  4/14  6:30 p.m.  School Board

Tues.  4/14  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  4/15  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee

Thur.  4/16  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur.  4/16  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee

Thur.  4/16  6:30 p.m.  Thomas Memorial Library Committee

Thur.  4/16  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Ordinance Committee  Zoom

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.

Mon.  4/13  4 p.m.  Communication Committee

Wed.  4/15  7 p.m.  Town Council

Thur.  4/16  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee

South Portland

Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.

Mon.  4/13  6 p.m.  Board of Education

Mon.  4/13  6:30 p.m.  Clean Air Advisory Committee

Tues.  4/14  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  4/15  7:30 a.m.  Bike-Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  4/15  6 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  4/15  6:30 p.m.  Energy & Recycling Committee

Thur.  4/16  5 p.m.  Open Space Implementation Committee

Thur.  4/16  5:15 p.m.  Middle School Subcommittee

Thur.  4/16  6 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

Thur.  4/16  6:30 p.m.  Middle School Subcommittee

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles