Cape Elizabeth

Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.

Mon. 4/13 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 4/14 6:30 p.m. School Board

Tues. 4/14 7 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 4/15 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee

Thur. 4/16 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur. 4/16 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee

Thur. 4/16 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee

Thur. 4/16 6:30 p.m. Town Council Ordinance Committee Zoom

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.

Mon. 4/13 4 p.m. Communication Committee

Wed. 4/15 7 p.m. Town Council

Thur. 4/16 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee

South Portland

Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.

Mon. 4/13 6 p.m. Board of Education

Mon. 4/13 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee

Tues. 4/14 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 4/15 7:30 a.m. Bike-Pedestrian Committee

Wed. 4/15 6 p.m. Economic Development Committee

Wed. 4/15 6:30 p.m. Energy & Recycling Committee

Thur. 4/16 5 p.m. Open Space Implementation Committee

Thur. 4/16 5:15 p.m. Middle School Subcommittee

Thur. 4/16 6 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

Thur. 4/16 6:30 p.m. Middle School Subcommittee

