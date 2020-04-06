Normally, Spindleworks studio members this time of year may be busy preparing creative clothing for the annual Altered Couture design contest, a fundraiser for Mid Coast Maine nonprofits. This year, COVID-19 has at least temporarily changed the focus of the studio’s stitchery.

Spindleworks Art Center is a program of Independence Association, a local nonprofit that supports hundreds of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. During the COVID-19 crisis, Independence clients are staying safe in their homes, including group homes and apartments that Independence Association operates. In the meantime, Spindleworks staff members are creating the protective garments we’ll need in the event an infection should occur among Independence residents, according to a news release.

The community has donated dozens of sheets partial bolts of tightly woven cotton fabric that Spindleworks staff have transformed into protective gowns for staff who work 24-7 residential clients’ homes.

Spindleworks was founded by a local textile artist, Nan Ross, so textile work and textile artists have always been part of the studio.

“Independence Association is deeply rooted in the Maine communities we serve, and that becomes very evident in a crisis like this,” said Independence Association Executive Director Ray Nagel in a news release. “In more than a half century of supporting Mainers with disabilities, we have embraced our communities and our communities have embraced us.”

All day programs at Independence Association are closed at least through April 26. This includes EnvisionME, Community Works and the Spindleworks and SpinOff art studios in Brunswick and Gardiner. Case managers are using telephone and online communications to keep their clients connected with resources while access methods are changing daily, according to the release. All group residences and apartments remain open and supervised according to regular staffing schedules.

Independence Association employs more than 200 people to serve more than 400 clients in nine Maine counties.

Support Spindleworks and Independence Association by making a one-time or monthly donation at independenceassociation.org/donate.

