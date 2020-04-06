‘Jane Eyre’

3 p.m. Thursday, then on-demand through April 16, on the National Theatre YouTube channel, free.

National Theatre of London’s At Home series is bringing world-class productions to your home and you can see a fresh take on Charlotte Brontë’s “Jane Eyre.” The story of one woman’s fight for freedom and fulfillment on her own terms is a timeless one, and you’ll be cheering for Jane as she deals with poverty, injustice and the bitter pill of betrayal. Keep an eye on National Theatre’s website, nationaltheatre.org.uk, as a new show will be presented every week. Upcoming plays include “Treasure Island” and “Twelfth Night.”

History of Bayside

Stream anytime on the Portland Media Center’s You Tube channel.

Greater Portland Landmarks invites you to grab a comfy seat and learn about the history of Portland’s Bayside neighborhood. Director of advocacy Julie Larry will tell you all about Bayside, and the presentation includes several historical photos and maps. Other talks feature Portland’s East Deering neighborhood and South Portland’s Ferry Village.

Virtual Cocktail Party

Whenever you want, on the conferencing platform of your choice

It’s time to dust off the fancy duds, or at least put on a fresh pair of sweatpants, and send an invite out to your posse of pals and favorite family members. Technology does have its perks, not the least of which is the ability to video conference via several platforms, including Zoom, Google Hangout, GoTo Meeting and Houseparty among others. Shake up some quarantinis and use the time to send virtual hugs, get caught up and share coping strategies. Another perk is that there’s no need for a designated driver. Cocktails not your thing? Make it a tea party or brunch extravaganza.

Goodnight With Dolly: Dolly Parton Bedtime Stories

7 p.m. Thursday. Through May 29. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library on YouTube and Facebook, @dollslibrary on Twitter and @imaginationlibrary on Instagram.

We’ve known for a long that time country superstar Dolly Parton will always love us, and now there’s another wonderful reason. Parton’s Goodnight With Dolly is a 10-book video series of nightly readings by her of bedtime stories from her Imagination Library. Even if your 9-to-5 shift is from home, everyone deserves to sit back to watch and listen as Parton regales us with her stories. Whether you’re solo or have a pack of kids kicking around, 7 p.m. is Dolly time, and even Jolene is invited. Joy and happiness indeed.

