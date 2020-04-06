Palaver Solo Sessions

7 p.m. Thursday. Through June 4. Palaver Strings on Facebook and @palaverstrings on Instagram.

Palaver Strings is a Maine-based nonprofit musician-led string ensemble that’s in the midst of a 10-week Thursday night live-streaming performance series. This week’s features violinist Maya French, whose program will include Bach, Preludio from Partita III in E Major, Biber, Passacaglia in G Minor for Solo Violin and a mixture of traditional tunes. The series continues through June 4 and each week a different member of Palaver Strings will play some of their favorite pieces of music from their homes.

Andi Fawcett

6 p.m. Thursday. Andi Fawcett on Facebook.

Singer-songwriter Andi Fawcett has been part of Maine’s local music scene since the ’90s and had consistently been playing shows in southern Maine until it all came to a grinding halt last month. Fawcett makes her live-streaming debut from her home in Windham on Thursday night, and you can expect to hear a mix of originals and covers from artists including Miranda Lambert, Billy Joel, Etta James, Pink and several others.

Gina Alibrio

8 p.m. Friday. Live streaming at portlandhouseofmusic.com.

One of the last live shows that happened in Portland was Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew who blew the doors off of Portland House of Music on March 7 with an enthralling set of pop, soul, R&B and funk tunes. So it only makes sense that Alibrio, who will be playing a solo show, is part of the venue’s Locked Down with PHOME series. Alibrio will be playing solo piano tunes from her Portland home with the hopes of working a little technical magic to incorporate some of her bandmates. You can expect to hear mostly originals and a few covers, including Eddie Holman’s “Four Walls.” Other upcoming shows include Erica Bryan & Tom Sullivan of West End Blend on April 15, Emily Bodley & Conor Linehan of Flounce on April 17, Lauren Crosby on April 22, Anna Lombard and Jon Roods on April 24 and Dustin Saucier on April 29.

