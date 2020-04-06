Arrests

3/31 at 11:35 p.m. Amir Shirazi, 41, of Saco Falls Way, Biddeford, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Joshua Robinson on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and aggravated operation after habitual offender revocation.

Summonses

4/4 at 5:52 p.m. Manuel Nlandli Bula, 41, of West Main Street, was issued a summons at Summer and West Main streets by Sgt. Michael Pierce on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Fire calls

3/24 at 12:11 a.m. Lines down on Sligo Road.

3/24 at 1:01 a.m. Lines down on Hillcrest Avenue.

3/24 at 1:43 a.m. Lines down on West Main Street.

3/24 at 2:58 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

3/24 at 3:41 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Berryfield Road.

3/24 at 5:28 a.m. Lines down on U.S. Route 1.

3/24 at 6:16 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Tyler Drive.

3/24 at 7:05 a.m. Lines down on Center Street.

3/24 at 7:47 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Riverbend Drive.

3/24 at 8:26 a.m. Lines down at Bowdoin and Hillside streets.

3/24 at 8:54 a.m. Lines down at Ledge Road and Fiddlers Way.

3/24 at 12:10 p.m. Lines down on Portland Street.

3/26 at 7:42 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on U.S. Route 1.

3/28 at 7:35 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marina Road.

3/29 at 4:30 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Sligo Road.

4/1 at 9:22 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Juniper East.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 35 calls from March 23 to April 5.

