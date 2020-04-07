Arrests

3/31 at 8:41 p.m. David McCranie, 33, of Seafarer Lane, Bath, was arrested by Officer James Fisher on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/3 at 11:04 p.m. Brittany Tucker, 33, of Tedford Road, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Bath Road on a charge of violating condition of release.

4/4 at 8:56 p.m. Ian Nono, 27, of Townhouse Drive, South Portland, was arrested by Officer Matthew Nicholson at Interstate 295 and Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

4/4 at 2:41 p.m. Rachel Prescott, 40, of Pleasant Street, Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles on Mason Street on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Fire calls

4/1 at 1:26 p.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

4/1 at 2:51 p.m. Citizen assist on Tibbetts Drive.

4/3 at 6:35 a.m. Alarm on Industrial Parkway.

4/3 at 3:20 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road.

4/3 at 8:35 p.m. Welfare check at Elm and Maine streets.

4/5 at 9:02 a.m. Fuel spill on Maquoit Road.

4/5 at 10:05 a.m. Alarm on Echo Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from March 31-April 6.

