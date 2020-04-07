FRIDAY
Souper Supper, St. Mary’s will be offering homemade soup and rolls “to go” each Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. from the parking lot at St.Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth Foreside, free to the community. Contact is [email protected] or call 781-3366.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
John Lewis, once a Trump target, lines up behind Joe Biden
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: April 7, narrated by Colin Woodard
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Other patients’ needs getting overlooked during COVID crisis
-
Opinion
Good Shepherd president: Scarcity caused by COVID crisis is daily reality for food-insecure Mainers
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Spend campaign funds on virus response instead