Since Maine’s first case of COVID-19 was announced on March 12, people across our state have sprung into action. Our community has quickly adapted to protect public health, from temporarily closing schools and businesses to moving to work from home, practicing social distancing and more. I am truly grateful for the support and consideration we are providing for each other, and wanted to offer some additional insight and resources.

In the Legislature, while our second session generally runs through mid-April, the Presiding Officers made the decision to end our session on March 17. This was done to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to keep staff, constituents and our communities safe.

But, before adjourning, my colleagues and I passed emergency legislation to help Mainers through this COVID-19 crisis. We included temporarily expanded unemployment insurance benefits; empowered the state Department of Education to ensure students continue to receive needed meals while schools are closed; allowed remote participation in municipal meetings; established a consumer loan guarantee program to help eligible Mainers access low- or no-interest loans; and authorized the Governor to prohibit utilities from terminating residential electric and water service during this period. We additionally designated at least $11 million in state funding to further respond to COVID-19.

Gov. Mills has also taken a number of actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Maine. Most notably, she proclaimed a state of civil emergency that brings Maine to highest alert and allows Gov. Mills to deploy all available state resources to protect the health and safety of Maine people. It also gives Maine more access to critical federal aid to boost response efforts. At this time, Gov. Mills has also closed dine-in facilities, asked schools to shift to remote learning and prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people. While these are certainly big changes for our daily life, they are critical to keeping more of us healthy.

As House chair of the Legislature’s Health Care, Insurance and Financial Services Committee, I wanted to note what’s being done to help you access COVID-19 tests during this time. If you believe you are experiencing symptoms, please contact a medical provider, and do not be concerned about costs. Gov. Mills declared an insurance emergency that ensures all private health insurance plans will cover the cost of testing for COVID-19, and MaineCare is doing the same. The Superintendent of Insurance has taken steps to ensure affordable access to COVID 19 treatment-related prescriptions. Additionally, for anyone uninsured, some local clinics are offering tests at low or no cost. It is important that you call ahead so your provider’s office can prepare for your visit and take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed. This does not mean we have enough test kits yet for everyone, but the situation is improving.

If you have questions or concerns about COVID-19, the Maine CDC has set up a hotline that is available by calling 211 or 866-811-5695. It can also be reached by texting your zip code to 207-898-211 or emailing [email protected]

Finally, while I am no longer in Augusta, I remain in close contact with the administration and am working to provide relief for our community. Please use me as a resource. Don’t hesitate to reach out at [email protected] if there is anything I can do to help. I will begin trying to reach out to vulnerable people in my district by phone next week. If you know of anyone in Topsham who should receive a call from me, please let me know.

Rep. Denise Tepler, D-Topsham, represents House District 54 in the state Legislature.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: