PORTLAND — Cathy Rand is having a hard time being away from her fellow parishioners at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland.

“You have your family, and you have your church family,” said Rand, who can’t recall how long she’s attended the cathedral, but said her son Joe was baptized there as a baby and he’s now 48.

Ever since the cathedral and other religious venues suspended regular services because of the coronavirus outbreak, the faithful have been forced to embrace a new definition of “faith community,” one that involves teleconferencing software, online forums, video-sharing services, social networking and other methods of virtual communication.

The Rev. Kevin Upham, parochial vicar at the cathedral, said local Catholics will have to attend services online, which is particularly painful this week because it is Holy Week, leading up to Easter Sunday.

“It’s definitely going to be hard for people to not be present,” he said.

Upham said an officiant and very few other people conduct Masses in the empty cathedral, with video cameras providing live streaming of the service on Facebook for parishioners. Other ceremonies held outside of Mass, such as the Adoration, are also available.

“People can watch and participate from home,” Upham said.

Rand said attending Mass online is “not the same at all,” but she said the church has done well in trying to help, and she is grateful for the virtual services.

Online services are available for other faiths, too.

The Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine has set up a page on its website, “The JCA Virtual Experience,” to help the faithful stay connected. It offers links to virtual services held by a number of Rabbis in various communities, along with a link to “10 minutes of Torah,” short recorded sessions produced by The Center for Small Town Jewish Life.

“We also were able to shift our adult education classes to an online format, and the teachers in our preschool continue to hold virtual classes regularly with our students and families to provide activities and education as well as support,” said Molly Curren Rowles, executive director of the Portland-based alliance.

The website also has help for people feeling shut in, with book, art and music recommendations, and even recipes. Rowles said the alliance recognizes that the need for community hasn’t been erased just because rules against public gatherings are in place.

On the contrary, she said, “I think people are feeling like it’s such an important time to be connected.”

Rabbi Carolyn Braun at Temple Beth El in Portland said she is using teleconferencing software, phone calls, videos posted online “and any way possible” to stay in touch.

“It’s hard, but it is a connection,” she said.

For Muslims, the lack of in-person services are particularly impactful.

At the Maine Muslim Community Center in Portland, which serves as the largest mosque in the area, Director Ahmed Abdirahman said regular prayer services during the week can be held virtually, but like many other religious groups, it is hardly ideal.

“It’s better than nothing, yes, but we don’t feel like it’s nearly good enough,” he said.

Regular Friday prayer services, the most important regular service for a Muslim to attend, require gatherings in person, and cannot be held online, Abdirahman said. Also, Islam’s annual Ramadam celebration, which runs from the last week of April to the last week of May, also mandates gatherings in person.

Worst of all, Abdirahman said, are funeral rites. Islam requires the dead to be buried within 24 hours, with a series of ceremonies leading up the burial, and funerals also require large gatherings in person.

“That’s more painful than missing the experience of Ramadan or even the Friday prayer,” he said.

