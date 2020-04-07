While Vetted Cannabis may have recently opened the doors to their dispensary at 1609 Main Street in Sanford, the family has been in the cannabis cultivation industry for over six years. Their focus is on researching and fine tuning their growing methods to ensure quality cannabis. This journey began in a small facility in 2014 and together, Brandon Albert with his father-in-law, Jack Fredericks, learned about cultivation and regulation while Merideth Albert, a Nurse, and her mother, AnnMarie Fredericks, a Nurse Practitioner, continued working at the VA Boston Healthcare System. Brandon studied and soon became the master grower, honing in on evidenced based methods for purity and efficiency. In 2016, they set their course and purchased six acres in Sanford and took up residence. Over the next two years, they built a state-of-the-art cultivation facility with bolstered security, climate controlled rooms, timed lighting and auto watering.

Vetted means examined, researched, checked and it applies to their approach to cultivating and isolating specific strains and cannabis products for specific medical conditions. Although not required, they send monthly harvests for testing to Nelson Lab for chemical analysis and detection of impurities such as yeast, mold and heavy metals then post all results in their Patient Office. They convey transparency and confidence to their patients that safe, pure, quality cannabis medication is provided.

Beyond that, the name Vetted was born with giving back to veterans in mind. AnnMarie and Merideth have treated Veterans at the VA for more than 40 years combined. They speak of feeling privileged for having cared for America’s heroes and how they learned conventional medication fell short of effectively treating: Chronic Pain, PTSD, Depression, Anxiety, Insomnia, IBS, Migraines and TBI. They believe veterans can greatly benefit from cannabis and deserve easy access, so Vetted Cannabis provides free medical marijuana cards to Maine veterans along with product discount to all veterans.

Nurse Practitioner, AnnMarie, and Nurse, Merideth, provide thorough consultation, care planning and individualized treatment. AnnMarie assesses the patient’s health history, current medications and goals then recommends the best strain chemical composition to treat the condition. She is a member of the National Association of Cannabis Specialists and stays current with the latest research and this network allows her to confer with leading Cannabis Physicians, Pharmacists, Psychologists and Scientists. Since their products are tested and sourced internally, this allows for more precise clinical guidance.

This ordinary family put their heart and soul into their plan to cultivate and provide tested cannabis for medical treatment and to assist those who wanted to gain autonomy and manage their care. The name was established with their commitment for transparency, evidenced based outcomes and their pride for veterans. What sets them apart is their aim to earn their patient’s trust while providing personalized, safe, quality cannabis care with a focus on veterans.

Given the coronavirus spread, Vetted Cannabis has adapted to the latest public safety guidelines and delivery is available within a 20 mile delivery radius (Kittery-Portland). Orders can be placed online at www.sgdrx.com or over the phone at 207-401-4141. For more information on Vetted Cannabis, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

