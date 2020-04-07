Arrest

No arrests were reported from March 30 to April 2.

Summonses

3/30 at 8:55 a.m. A 16-year-old was issued a summons on Middle Street by Officer Michael McManus on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

3/31 at 10:02 a.m. Fire alarm on Desert Road.

3/31 at 10:56 a.m. Fire alarm on Casco Street.

4/1 at 9:58 a.m. Fire alarm on Stonewood Drive.

4/1 at 11:21 a.m. Fire alarm on Desert Road.

4/2 at 11:52 a.m. Fire alarm on Campus Drive.

4/2 at 11:53 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

4/2 at 4:31 p.m. Fire alarm on Campus Drive.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to five calls from March 30 to April 2.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: