Arrest
No arrests were reported from March 30 to April 2.
Summonses
3/30 at 8:55 a.m. A 16-year-old was issued a summons on Middle Street by Officer Michael McManus on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Fire calls
3/31 at 10:02 a.m. Fire alarm on Desert Road.
3/31 at 10:56 a.m. Fire alarm on Casco Street.
4/1 at 9:58 a.m. Fire alarm on Stonewood Drive.
4/1 at 11:21 a.m. Fire alarm on Desert Road.
4/2 at 11:52 a.m. Fire alarm on Campus Drive.
4/2 at 11:53 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.
4/2 at 4:31 p.m. Fire alarm on Campus Drive.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to five calls from March 30 to April 2.
