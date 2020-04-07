WESTBROOK — A gunshot Tuesday that injured someone in Westbrook likely was accidentally self-inflicted, police said.

At 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, police responding to reports of a gunshot on Central Street found blood on the sidewalk.

“A short time later, we were notified that a subject had arrived at the Maine Medical Center Urgent Care Plus on Brighton Avenue in Portland with a gunshot wound,” Capt. Steven Goldberg said in a prepared statement. The person was then taken to Maine Medical Center.

“We do not have an update on the subject’s condition, but their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening,” Goldberg said.

An investigation is continuing, he said.

